12th annual Wildflower Market Day
PHOTO BY ATHENA METZGER Stephanie West stands in front of her booth at the market. She sold her serums and tinctures made of home-grown herbs for pain, allergies, headaches and other ailments. "I'm selling because God led me here," West said. "I made this pain serum just to help myself, I didn't mean to start a business. I gave it away to friends and family for about a year or so, and then God spoke to my heart and a friend suggested I should start a booth and I've just grown and grown since."
March 27, 2024
Destination Dripping Springs hosted its 12th annual Wildflower Market Day on Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24, at Dripping Springs Ranch Park. Hall is an artisan based in Buda who sells an array of handmade products, including aprons, rope bowls, playing card holders and more. This is her third year coming to the market. “Selling at local markets is really good,” Hall said. “You get customers that want to see something unique or hand-made that they can’t find in a regular store.”

Pictured, the booth of vendor Mary Lynn Hall at Wildflower Market Day. PHOTO BY ATHENA METZGER

Community, Dripping Springs, News
Business, Community, Dripping Springs, Main, News
Dripping Springs, Main, News
Buda, Community, News
