Business, Community, Dripping Springs, News
12th annual Wildflower Market Day
Destination Dripping Springs hosted its 12th annual Wildflower Market Day on Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24, at Dripping Springs Ranch Park. Hall is an artisan based in Buda who sells an array of handmade products, including aprons, rope bowls, playing card holders and more. This is her third year coming to the market. “Selling at local markets is really good,” Hall said. “You get customers that want to see something unique or hand-made that they can’t find in a regular store.”