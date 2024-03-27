Community, Dripping Springs, Main, News
Dripping Springs High School Robotics team qualifies for UIL State
The Dripping Springs High School For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) Robotics team, The Spring Konstant, poses for a photo after qualifying for the UIL State Championship and the most prestigious honor at the district event to qualify, titled the Impact Award. The award honors the team that best represents a model for other teams to emulate and best embodies the mission of FIRST, which is to provide life-changing robotics programs that give young people the skills, confidence and resilience to build a better world.