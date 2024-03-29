Subscribe
Man arrested for Hays CISD bus accident
Breaking News, Hays County, Main, News
Ashley Kontnier on
March 29, 2024
Man arrested for Hays CISD bus accident

Jerry Hernandez

BASTROP COUNTY — On Friday, March 29, Jerry Hernandez, 42, of Bastrop, was charged with criminally negligent homicide after the bus accident that took the lives of a Hays CISD student and a man from Bastrop.

 

At approximately 2 p.m. on Friday, March 22, Hernandez was driving a cement truck on Highway 21 in Bastrop County when he crossed the center line and hit a Tom Green Elementary School bus that was traveling back from a field trip at the Capital of Texas Zoo.

 

Ulises Rodriguez Montoya, 5, and 33-year-old Ryan Wallace, who was driving behind the bus at the time of the accident, were killed, while more than 40 other people sustained various levels of injuries.

 

According to Sergeant Deon Cockrell with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Hernandez was arrested on a warrant for the criminally negligent homicide charge, as well as on an unrelated warrant for bond violation out of Hays County on Friday, March 29. Both warrants were served at his residence in Bastrop and he was “taken into custody without incident.”

 

According to Hays County court records, Hernandez has a case from 2005 for disregarding a no passing zone. On Jan. 25, 2024, Hernandez was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and booked into the Hays County Jail for assault family violence impeding breath, a third degree felony, and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor, stemming from incidents in August 2023 and November 2023, respectively. He was released on $10,000 and $5,000 surety bonds on Jan. 27.

 

As of 3:58 p.m. on Friday, March 29, the DPS accident report has not been released.

12th annual Wildflower Market Day
Business, Community, Dripping Springs, News
12th annual Wildflower Market Day
Destination Dripping Springs hosted its 12th annual Wildflower Market Day on Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24, at Dripping Springs Ranch Park....
March 27, 2024
Dripping Springs hosts 2024 Brewer’s Fest
Community, Dripping Springs, News
Dripping Springs hosts 2024 Brewer’s Fest
Family and groups of friends gathered in downtown Dripping Springs for Brewer’s Fest 2024 on Saturday, March 23. The event featured 14 local brewers w...
March 27, 2024
Dripping Springs businesses shine at Star Awards
Business, Community, Dripping Springs, Main, News
Dripping Springs businesses shine at Star Awards
The Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Star Awards ceremony on Thursday, March 21. [tecnavia_gallery slug = 'dripping-springs-busi...
March 27, 2024
Patriots’ Hall names new executive director
Dripping Springs, Main, News
Patriots’ Hall names new executive director
DRIPPING SPRINGS  — Retired Lieutenant General Scott McKean was named the executive director of Patriots’ Hall of Dripping Springs — a 10-acre campus ...
March 27, 2024
Most Read
Hays CISD releases name of bus crash victim
Breaking News, Buda...
Hays CISD releases name of bus crash victim
By Brittany Kelley 
March 25, 2024
BUDA — Following the bus accident that left more than 50 injured on Friday, March 22, Hays CISD has released the name of the child whose life it claim...
Johnson High School lands new director of bands
Buda, Community...
Johnson High School lands new director of bands
March 20, 2024
BUDA — Joni Perez has been named Johnson High School’s newest director of bands after Joey Lucita announced his retirement in December 2023. Perez has...
Hays CISD rallies together after bus accident
Buda, Community...
Hays CISD rallies together after bus accident
'To all the people that are stepping in and supporting. I just want to tell them thank you, from the bottom of my heart.'
March 27, 2024
BUDA — Following the school bus accident that left more than 50 injured and an adult and a student deceased, Hays CISD Superintendent Eric Wright prov...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.