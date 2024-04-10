Lady Tigers win in extra innings

DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Dripping Springs High School Lady Tigers softball team (8-3) hosted the Johnson High School Jaguars (7-5) on Friday, April 5. After extra innings, the final score was Tigers 9, Jags 8.

The Tigers were leading most of the game and the Jags scored three runs to tie the game in the top of the seventh inning; the Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh and the game went to extra innings with the game tied at seven runs each.

In the top of the eighth inning, the ...