Tigers compete in District track meet

Tiger Jackson Mills, left, runs in the Boys Varsity 4x200 Meter Relay at the UIL 6A District 26 Track Meet on April 3-4 at Burger Stadium in Austin. The relay team consisted of Cooper Reid, Jackson Mills, Kyle Koch and Croix DaChuna. They finished third place with a time of 1:29.58 and have qualified for the UIL Area Track Meet on April 10 at Eastview High School in Georgetown.
PHOTO BY ALBERT SANCHEZ
Tiger senior Kayleigh Howell, right, runs in the Girls Varsity 4x400 Mete...