Trae Allen, left, catches the ball for an out. The Lobos faced the Lions again on Friday, April 12, at home and took the win 8-7. The next home game, which is also Little League Night, for the Lobos is Friday, April 19 against Lockhart High School. PHOTO BY VICTORIA CARREON

Lobos lose to Lions on the road, win at home On Tuesday, April 9, the Lehman High School Baseball team travelled to Leander High School to take on the Lions. Despite some solid plays, the Lobos ended with a 5-1 loss. Trae Allen, left, catches the ball for an out. The Lobos faced the Lions again on Friday, April 12, at home and took the win 8-7. The next home game, which is also Little League Night, for the Lobos is Friday, April 19 against Lockhart High School. PHOTO BY VICTORIA CARREON

Pictured, Aiden Sanchez bunts the ball, hoping to bring...