Wimberley ISD Board to Legislature:

It’s past time to do more for our kids

When I was elected to the Wimberley ISD Board of Trustees in 2018, I did so with the aim of helping to provide the optimal learning environment for Wimberley students. I knew there would be a series of “asks” that I would have to make as I joined the board. I’d have to ask myself for a time and energy commitment to serve. My fellow trustees and I would have to ask each other for a strong level of trust and dedication. I would have to ask our superintendent for an amount of accountability required to guide our district.