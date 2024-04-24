Dripping Springs High School announces Top 10

Dripping Springs High School announced its Top 10 for the Class of 2024: Valedictorian William Johns, Salutatorian Jaiden Stankard, Milad Khezrefaridi, Brenna Putman, Lauren Kethley, Presley Cochran, Alyssa Stradling, Kira Granberry, Jasmine Zogaib and Keira Maghielse. The students will be recognized at the April 22 Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees meeting and at the Senior Academic Awards Ceremony on May 15. They will also be the first to walk the stage at the DSHS Class of 2024 graduation ceremony on May 31.