Dripping Springs ISD was recognized for its commitment to music education for the fifth consecutive year.
Graphic by Dripping Springs ISD
April 24, 2024
DRIPPING SPRINGS  — Dripping Springs ISD has been recognized with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for the fifth consecutive year for its commitment to music education.

Now in its 25th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement for providing music access and education to all students. The award program recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded education.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, DSISD answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.

