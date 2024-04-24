Dripping Springs Tigers pounce on Cardinals

In four innings on the hill, the Tigers starting pitcher, Cooper Rummel 7-0 (1.059 ERA), walked four, but didn’t give up a hit or a run while striking out eight Cardinal batters. With a 2-0 lead in the third inning, a seven-run rally in the bottom of the fourth inning helped Dripping Springs High School varsity baseball team earn an 11-1 run rule win over the visiting Del Valle High School Cardinals on Friday, April 19. Nick Tyndall came in to relieve Rummel in the top of the fifth and gave up...