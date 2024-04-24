Subscribe
Dripping Springs Tigers pounce on Cardinals
PHOTO BY WAYLAND D. CLARK Dripping Springs varsity baseball seniors are, from left, Theo Howard, Zane Warren, Hagen Shipley, Connor Slack, Jaxon Conover, David Gonzalez and brother Anthony Gonzalez.
Dripping Springs Tigers, Sports
Staff Report on
April 24, 2024
Dripping Springs Tigers pounce on Cardinals

In four innings on the hill, the Tigers starting pitcher, Cooper Rummel 7-0 (1.059 ERA), walked four, but didn’t give up a hit or a run while striking out eight Cardinal batters. With a 2-0 lead in the third inning, a seven-run rally in the bottom of the fourth inning helped Dripping Springs High School varsity baseball team earn an 11-1 run rule win over the visiting Del Valle High School Cardinals on Friday, April 19. Nick Tyndall came in to relieve Rummel in the top of the fifth and gave up...

Shedding light on alcohol use and abuse
Community, News
Shedding light on alcohol use and abuse
HAYS COUNTY  —  As the spring blooms across the nation, so does a heightened sense of awareness regarding a prevalent, yet often overlooked issue: alc...
April 24, 2024
Kyle Police Department hosts open house
Kyle, News
Kyle Police Department hosts open house
Richard Brady of Matrix Consulting presents questions to community members to understand what they need from the Kyle Police Department during an open...
April 24, 2024
5 things you can do to prevent child abuse
Columns, Opinions
5 things you can do to prevent child abuse
April is both Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness month. The following article is the fourth article of a five-week series focusing on raising aw...
April 24, 2024
Kyle Area Youth Advisory Council returns
Community, Hays County, Kyle, News
Kyle Area Youth Advisory Council returns
KYLE — After being shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kyle Area Youth Advisory Council (KAYAC) is back. What started years before the...
April 24, 2024
