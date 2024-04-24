Wimberley to host art festival

WIMBERLEY — Being alongside a peaceful meandering river, enjoying fine art and live music, while also kicking back in the sun-sprinkled shade of an ancient pecan orchard is the setting for the Wimberley Arts Fest at the Water Point Resort.

Now in its 17th year, Wimberley Arts Fest, a festival organized by the Wimberley Valley Art League, has gained a national reputation as a fine arts festival organized by artists. There’s plenty of shade, plenty of onsite parking, great food and drinks and continuous live music throughout the festival.

Approximately 100 artists from across the country are in their studios putting the finishing touches on their artwork to bring to the show. This year, artists from 14 different states will attend. Enjoy the works of great painters, potters, porcelain artists, photographers, wood workers, sculptors, jewelers and more, as attendees stroll the beautiful grounds.

Live music from nine talented local and regional bands will play throughout both days. From jazz to Americana to country and folk music, there’s something for every musical taste. The musicians who’ll be on hand are Gerry Burns -White Shoes, the Hot Texas Swing Band, Elliott Rogers & Friends, Andrew Hardin, The Ash Family, Ike Eichenberg, Gypsy Moon, Eric Hokkanen & Friends and the Jazz Messenger Boys. There will be plenty of comfortable seating for those who want to sit back, relax and just listen to the music, or listen as others enjoy their leisurely stroll through the festival.

For classic car lovers, the Twelve Kings Car Club of Wimberley will be on hand for a classic car show on the same grounds throughout the day on Saturday. Attendees can see 100 pristine restored cars of all makes and models and meet the folks who lovingly restore and care for them. Proceeds will benefit several local Wimberley charities.

The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 28 at the Waters Point Resort at 13401 Ranch Road 12 in Wimberley.

The festival is free to the public, but there is a $10 parking fee for on-site parking. Free shuttles will run continuously throughout the festival to nearby parking areas and the Wimberley Square. There will also be a free shuttle from the Wimberley Community Center on Saturday.

For more information, visit www.wimberleyartsfest.org.