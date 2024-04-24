Wimberley ISD trustee arrested for DWI

KYLE — The Kyle Police Department arrested William Player Conley, 47, on Tuesday, April 23, for driving while intoxicated (a Class B misdemeanor) and unlawful carrying of a weapon (a Class A misdemeanor). Conley serves in the Place 4 seat on the Wimberley ISD Board of Trustees.

At 5:19 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, Officer P. Fleming was dispatched to a major accident on Kohler’s Crossing and Sanders; upon arrival, the officer observed three cars in the left-hand lane, according to the arrest affidavit. As assisting officers talked with the other drivers involved, Officer Fleming made contact with the driver of the Jeep SUV, identified as Conley.

“[He] said that he was not paying attention and that the other cars were stopped, and he was unable to stop and rear-ended the white Toyota passenger car,” the affidavit stated.

The officer observed Conley’s speech was slow and that “his eyes were watery and his eyelids were droopy,” according to the affidavit. Upon further observation, the officer said that Conley seemed nervous and in a hurry to be on his way from the accident. When the officer asked Conley if he had anything to drink that day, he initially stated that he had not had anything to drink.

Then, the officer asked Conley to step out of the vehicle, and when he did, the officer observed that he “was staggering a little bit and that his movements were sluggish,” the affidavit stated. The officer asked him if he would be willing to perform the standardized field sobriety tests (SFSTs), and he said that he would be willing to. The officer administered the following SFSTs: Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus, Walk and Turn and One Leg Stand Test.

The officer then asked Conley again if he had anything to drink and he stated that he had drank one mimosa at lunch, the affidavit stated. The officer also asked if there were any firearms in the vehicle and Conley said there was a firearm “in the safe that is located within the center console.”

According to the arrest affidavit, Conley refused to provide a blood specimen, but when he was transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital, a blood warrant was issued and completed. He was then transported to Hays County Law Enforcement Center.

The officer has probable cause to believe Conley “intentionally and knowingly carried a handgun about his person in a motor vehicle while intoxicated,” according to the affidavit.

According to Hays County Jail records, Conley was booked into the jail on April 23 and then released the following day, April 24. Each charge had a $2,000 Personal Recognizance Bond, the records stated.

The News-Dispatch reached out to Wimberley ISD for a comment, which the district declined.