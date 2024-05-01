Subscribe
Dripping Springs ISD students capture state titles at Texas History Day Contest
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Dripping Springs ISD students Grant Gillum and Nora Gillum each captured state titles at the Texas History Day State Contest on Saturday, April 20, to advance to the National History Day Contest.

Sophomore Grant Gillum claimed a fourth consecutive state championship with his website, “Fueling Victory: How the Inch Pipelines Became a Turning Point in World War II,” to take top honors in the Senior Division Individual Website category. In addition to winning four state titles, he placed second at the national contest in 2023 and was a third-place finisher in 2021. His faculty sponsor is Kibbie Jensen.

Nora Gillum, a sixth-grader at Dripping Springs Middle School, captured her first state title with her website, “Poisoned Pills: How the 1982 Tylenol Scare Was a Turning Point in Consumer Safety,” for the Junior Division Individual Website crown. Her faculty sponsor is Kristen Miller.

The National History Day competition will be held June 8-13 at the University of Maryland in College Park. This is the fifth-consecutive year a DSISD student has advanced to the national contest.

