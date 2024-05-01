Subscribe
Johnson Jags fall to Cavaliers
PHOTO BY URSULA ROGERS Pictured, Jaguar Selvin Garrett (No. 12) swings to hit the incoming ball.
Staff Report on
May 1, 2024
Johnson Jags fall to Cavaliers

The Johnson High School Jaguars Baseball team played its final district game against the Lake Travis High School Cavaliers at Johnson High School on Saturday, April 27. The Jaguars fell to the Cavaliers 9-1. The Jaguars will face Round Rock High School in the Bi-District round of playoffs with a best of three series beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2 in Round Rock. Game two will be held in Buda at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3. Game three, if needed, will be held Saturday.

Founder’s Day in Dripping Springs
Founder’s Day in Dripping Springs
The city of Dripping Springs kicked off the 35th annual Dripping Springs Founder’s Day celebration with the Grande Parade down Mercer Street on Friday...
May 1, 2024
Wimberley ISD trustee arrested for DWI
Wimberley ISD trustee arrested for DWI
By Staff Report 
April 24, 2024
KYLE — The Kyle Police Department arrested William Player Conley, 47, on Tuesday, April 23, for driving while intoxicated (a Class B misdemeanor) and ...
Man gets 90 days in jail, deferred adjudication for sexual assault of a child
Man gets 90 days in jail, deferred adjudication for sexual assault of a child
“If this was handled sooner, while my daughter was still a minor, and not pushed out for five years until she was a legal adult, there would be no smirks to her, no slander, no lies. There’s right and wrong. There’s black and white. There’s justice and there’s not.”
May 1, 2024
The following story includes details of sexual assault that may be disturbing to some readers. Please proceed with caution. SAN MARCOS — Lilly Roberts...
Dripping Springs High School announces Top 10
Dripping Springs High School announces Top 10
April 24, 2024
Dripping Springs High School announced its Top 10 for the Class of 2024: Valedictorian William Johns, Salutatorian Jaiden Stankard, Milad Khezrefaridi...
Wimberley to host art festival
Wimberley to host art festival
April 24, 2024
WIMBERLEY  — Being alongside a peaceful meandering river, enjoying fine art and live music, while also kicking back in the sun-sprinkled shade of an a...
Buda tables agreement for residential development
Buda tables agreement for residential development
By Megan Navarro 
April 24, 2024
BUDA — At the April 16 meeting, Buda City Council tabled a proposed development agreement for a 98.96-acre residential development, known as The Reser...
