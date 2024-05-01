Johnson Jaguars, Sports
Johnson Jags fall to Cavaliers
The Johnson High School Jaguars Baseball team played its final district game against the Lake Travis High School Cavaliers at Johnson High School on Saturday, April 27. The Jaguars fell to the Cavaliers 9-1. The Jaguars will face Round Rock High School in the Bi-District round of playoffs with a best of three series beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2 in Round Rock. Game two will be held in Buda at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 3. Game three, if needed, will be held Saturday....