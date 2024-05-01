Johnson Jags fall to Cavaliers

Hays County, Main...

“If this was handled sooner, while my daughter was still a minor, and not pushed out for five years until she was a legal adult, there would be no smirks to her, no slander, no lies. There’s right and wrong. There’s black and white. There’s justice and there’s not.”

The following story includes details of sexual assault that may be disturbing to some readers. Please proceed with caution. SAN MARCOS — Lilly Roberts...

