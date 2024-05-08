Johnson High School athletes sign letters of intent

Several Johnson High School seniors signed letters of intent to continue playing sports at the collegiate level. Family, friends, coaches, teachers and campus administrators gathered in the JHS gym on Tuesday, April 30, to celebrate the following students: Carter Williams (U.T. – San Antonio; Track), Ethan Saenz (U.T. – Arlington; Track), Ryan Poag (Coastal Carolina; Track), Sara De Jesus (Huston Tilotson; Soccer), Jocelyn Rodriguez (Austin College; Soccer), Allison Sanchez (Piedmont University; Soccer), Alyssa Escareno (Schreiner University; Wrestling) and Tarren Pucci (Southwestern College in Kansas; Soccer).