Former Buda Chamber president pleads to federal charges

On March 5, 2024, former Buda Chamber of Commerce Board president Mina Colin Strother pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering in the United States District Court Southern District of Texas.

According to the plea agreement signed by Strother, he agreed to cooperate with the United States to provide all information relating to any criminal activity known to him, “including but not limited to, conspiring to launder proceeds of a criminal activity, namely bribery.”

Strother, a resi...