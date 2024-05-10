Subscribe
Former Buda Chamber president pleads to federal charges
By Ashley Kontnier publisher@haysfreepress.com on
May 10, 2024
Former Buda Chamber president pleads to federal charges

On March 5, 2024, former Buda Chamber of Commerce Board president Mina Colin Strother pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering in the United States District Court Southern District of Texas.

According to the plea agreement signed by Strother, he agreed to cooperate with the United States to provide all information relating to any criminal activity known to him, “including but not limited to, conspiring to launder proceeds of a criminal activity, namely bribery.”

Strother, a resi...

Pedestrian struck by motor vehicle in Buda
Pedestrian struck by motor vehicle in Buda
BUDA — A pedestrian, who has been identified as Thomas D. Shears of Kyle, was struck by a motor vehicle while attempting to cross the roadway in front...
April 15, 2024
TxDOT calls for IH-35 corridor link feedback
TxDOT calls for IH-35 corridor link feedback
HAYS COUNTY — The Texas Department of Transportation held a series of open-house meetings  Feb. 20-22 to gain community feedback on the IH-35 Austin-S...
March 6, 2024
Hays County Primary Election coverage
Hays County Primary Election coverage
HAYS COUNTY — Candidates from across the county are vying for numerous positions, including county sheriff, tax assessor-collector, commissioner, cons...
March 5, 2024
Former Buda chamber employee arrested
Former Buda chamber employee arrested
BUDA — On Jan. 26, Kermit “K.C.” Watson, former director of operations for the Buda Area Chamber of Commerce, was arrested for credit/debit card abuse...
February 14, 2024
Drought Stage 3 is in effect for Buda
Drought Stage 3 is in effect for Buda
BUDA - The city of Buda has declared an Alarm Drought Stage 3. While there have been periods of rainfall in the month of December 2023, the precipitat...
January 2, 2024
Man gets 90 days in jail, deferred adjudication for sexual assault of a child
Hays County, Main...
Man gets 90 days in jail, deferred adjudication for sexual assault of a child
“If this was handled sooner, while my daughter was still a minor, and not pushed out for five years until she was a legal adult, there would be no smirks to her, no slander, no lies. There’s right and wrong. There’s black and white. There’s justice and there’s not.”
May 1, 2024
The following story includes details of sexual assault that may be disturbing to some readers. Please proceed with caution. SAN MARCOS — Lilly Roberts...
Community speaks out on proposed Dripping Springs ISD nondiscrimination policies
Dripping Springs, Education...
Community speaks out on proposed Dripping Springs ISD nondiscrimination policies
‘We are all beautifully flawed human beings, so let’s show grace, inclusivity and love to others.’
By Megan Navarro 
May 1, 2024
DRIPPING SPRINGS  —  Dripping Springs ISD parents and students spoke during the public comment period at the April 22 board of trustees meeting about ...
Local fentanyl dealer sentenced
Hays County, Main...
Local fentanyl dealer sentenced
May 1, 2024
AUSTIN — Colten Romeo Thayer, 20, was sentenced to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in federal court on April 29...
Three win seats on Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees
Dripping Springs, Education...
Three win seats on Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees
By Megan Navarro 
May 6, 2024
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Three candidates — Mary Jane Hetrick, Stefani Reinold and Shanda DeLeon — won seats on the Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees i...
