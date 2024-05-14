Hays CISD addresses investigation conducted at Elm Grove Elementary

BUDA — The following email was sent to Elm Grove Elementary School parents on Tuesday, May 14.

Dear Elm Grove Elementary Family,

I’m emailing on behalf of Principal Kathy Faulks and Assistant Principal Patty Manco to let you know about an investigation the campus conducted this afternoon. It was reported to the office that a student told several friends she had a gun at school.

Upon learning about this claim, we immediately involved law enforcement and we were quickly able to determine that the student did not have a gun at school. We have also determined that the student did not make a direct threat, but rather simply stated she had a gun. Even though she didn’t have a gun; given the times in which we live, this is not acceptable behavior, nor is it any type of joking matter. As a result, the student now faces school consequences and will have to endure a criminal investigation.

I want to thank the students who brought this to our attention and our law enforcement partners who responded quickly, as they always do. Nothing is more important than the safety of our students, staff, and everyone on campus. I also want to thank you for trusting us with the safety of your children. As always, if you see or hear something, be sure to tell us. And, we commit to you that if there is ever something that may be concerning on campus, we will keep you informed.

Sincerely,

Tim Savoy

Hays CISD Chief Communication Officer