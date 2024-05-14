Subscribe
Hays CISD addresses investigation conducted at Elm Grove Elementary
Breaking News, Buda, Main, News
Staff Report on
May 14, 2024
Hays CISD addresses investigation conducted at Elm Grove Elementary

BUDA — The following email was sent to Elm Grove Elementary School parents on Tuesday, May 14.

Dear Elm Grove Elementary Family,

I’m emailing on behalf of Principal Kathy Faulks and Assistant Principal Patty Manco to let you know about an investigation the campus conducted this afternoon. It was reported to the office that a student told several friends she had a gun at school.

Upon learning about this claim, we immediately involved law enforcement and we were quickly able to determine that the student did not have a gun at school. We have also determined that the student did not make a direct threat, but rather simply stated she had a gun. Even though she didn’t have a gun; given the times in which we live, this is not acceptable behavior, nor is it any type of joking matter. As a result, the student now faces school consequences and will have to endure a criminal investigation.

I want to thank the students who brought this to our attention and our law enforcement partners who responded quickly, as they always do. Nothing is more important than the safety of our students, staff, and everyone on campus. I also want to thank you for trusting us with the safety of your children. As always, if you see or hear something, be sure to tell us. And, we commit to you that if there is ever something that may be concerning on campus, we will keep you informed.

Sincerely,
Tim Savoy
Hays CISD Chief Communication Officer

Three sworn in on Dripping Springs City Council
Community, Dripping Springs, Main, News
Three sworn in on Dripping Springs City Council
On Tuesday, May 7, Judge Marilyn Miller sworn in three members of the Dripping Springs City Council: Mayor Bill Foulds and council members Travis Crow...
May 15, 2024
Micro high school to open in Dripping Springs
Dripping Springs, Education, Main, News
Micro high school to open in Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Families will have another option for their student’s education with a new micro high school opening in Dripping Springs for the up...
May 15, 2024
Hays County hosts summer health fair
Community, Hays County, News
Hays County hosts summer health fair
The Hays County Crime Stoppers staff pose at the Second Annual Summer Health Fair held on May 11. Crime Stoppers regularly attends local fairs to prom...
May 15, 2024
Goodbye Stockton, my old friend
Columns, Opinions
Goodbye Stockton, my old friend
I never thought when we packed up several cars and a U-Haul to move out to this small Texas desert town of Fort Stockton three years ago that it would...
May 15, 2024
PEC awards $100K in scholarships
Dripping Springs, Hays County, Kyle, News, San Marcos, Wimberley
PEC awards $100K in scholarships
KYLE — Pedernales Electric Cooperative awarded 25 scholarships to students across its service area in celebration of the cooperative’s 25th anniversar...
May 15, 2024
Most Read
Man gets 90 days in jail, deferred adjudication for sexual assault of a child
Hays County, Main...
Man gets 90 days in jail, deferred adjudication for sexual assault of a child
“If this was handled sooner, while my daughter was still a minor, and not pushed out for five years until she was a legal adult, there would be no smirks to her, no slander, no lies. There’s right and wrong. There’s black and white. There’s justice and there’s not.”
May 1, 2024
The following story includes details of sexual assault that may be disturbing to some readers. Please proceed with caution. SAN MARCOS — Lilly Roberts...
Community speaks out on proposed Dripping Springs ISD nondiscrimination policies
Dripping Springs, Education...
Community speaks out on proposed Dripping Springs ISD nondiscrimination policies
‘We are all beautifully flawed human beings, so let’s show grace, inclusivity and love to others.’
By Megan Navarro 
May 1, 2024
DRIPPING SPRINGS  —  Dripping Springs ISD parents and students spoke during the public comment period at the April 22 board of trustees meeting about ...
Local fentanyl dealer sentenced
Hays County, Main...
Local fentanyl dealer sentenced
May 1, 2024
AUSTIN — Colten Romeo Thayer, 20, was sentenced to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl in federal court on April 29...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.