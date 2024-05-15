PEC awards $100K in scholarships

KYLE — Pedernales Electric Cooperative awarded 25 scholarships to students across its service area in celebration of the cooperative’s 25th anniversary of its scholarship program.

PEC believes in supporting its members and communities through educational programs that benefit students across the co-op’s service area. For the past 86 years, PEC has helped power the Texas Hill Country with safe, reliable power.

“It’s our honor to help support the students selected on their educational journey,” said Mikayla Herron, PEC community outreach specialist, in a news release. “We were astonished at the talent of those who applied and thrilled to receive a record 679 applicants this year.”

Awarding scholarships is one example of PEC’s culture and cooperative difference — by showing concern and commitment to its members and communities. In addition to scholarships, PEC provides various free programs to help support youth education.

High school recipients of PEC’s scholarships received awards ranging from $3,000 to $4,500, while two PEC adult members received $3,000 to further their education. PEC scholarship recipients can use their funds for tuition at the college, university, technical or trade school of their choice.

Scholarship recipients were recognized at a PEC reception on May 2 in Kyle. The following high school students received awards in the amounts noted below:

$4,500

Gemma Broglie — Blanco High School

Connor Daly — Cedar Park High School

Raina Desai — Vista Ridge High School

Owen Mietus — Rouse High School

Minh Pham — Vista Ridge High School

Sienna Pilon — Westwood High School

Archita Roy — McNeil High School

Jishnu Saani — Round Rock High School

Cougar Seale — Wilde Homeschool

Ashlynn Skero — Marble Falls High School

$4,000

William Coats — Jack C. Hays High School

Presley Cochran — Dripping Springs High School

Elizabeth Gonzalez —Wimberley High School

Olivia Jimenez — Leander High School

Laya John — Round Rock High School

Maddox Kennedy — Canyon Lake High School

Ananya Khanna — Leander High School

William Martin — Smithson Valley High School

Kambell Stewart — Marble Falls High School

Tatum Wilson — Bowie High School

$3,000

Jeremiah Bales — Marble Falls High School

Nathan Lemley — Rouse High School

Steven Yates — Lake Travis High School

Additionally, PEC awarded $3,000 scholarships to adult members Erika Brown and Nancie Wolf.

Members interested in learning more about PEC’s scholarship program can find details and more information at www.pec.coop/scholarship.