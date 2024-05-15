Subscribe
PEC awards $100K in scholarships
Graphic by Pedernales Electric Cooperative
Staff Report
May 15, 2024
PEC awards $100K in scholarships

KYLE — Pedernales Electric Cooperative awarded 25 scholarships to students across its service area in celebration of the cooperative’s 25th anniversary of its scholarship program.

PEC believes in supporting its members and communities through educational programs that benefit students across the co-op’s service area. For the past 86 years, PEC has helped power the Texas Hill Country with safe, reliable power.

“It’s our honor to help support the students selected on their educational journey,” said Mikayla Herron, PEC community outreach specialist, in a news release. “We were astonished at the talent of those who applied and thrilled to receive a record 679 applicants this year.”

Awarding scholarships is one example of PEC’s culture and cooperative difference — by showing concern and commitment to its members and communities. In addition to scholarships, PEC provides various free programs to help support youth education.

High school recipients of PEC’s scholarships received awards ranging from $3,000 to $4,500, while two PEC adult members received $3,000 to further their education. PEC scholarship recipients can use their funds for tuition at the college, university, technical or trade school of their choice.

Scholarship recipients were recognized at a PEC reception on May 2 in Kyle. The following high school students received awards in the amounts noted below:

$4,500

Gemma Broglie — Blanco High School
Connor Daly — Cedar Park High School
Raina Desai — Vista Ridge High School
Owen Mietus — Rouse High School
Minh Pham — Vista Ridge High School
Sienna Pilon — Westwood High School
Archita Roy — McNeil High School
Jishnu Saani — Round Rock High School
Cougar Seale — Wilde Homeschool
Ashlynn Skero — Marble Falls High School

$4,000

William Coats — Jack C. Hays High School
Presley Cochran — Dripping Springs High School
Elizabeth Gonzalez —Wimberley High School
Olivia Jimenez — Leander High School
Laya John — Round Rock High School
Maddox Kennedy — Canyon Lake High School
Ananya Khanna — Leander High School
William Martin — Smithson Valley High School
Kambell Stewart — Marble Falls High School
Tatum Wilson — Bowie High School

$3,000

Jeremiah Bales — Marble Falls High School
Nathan Lemley — Rouse High School
Steven Yates — Lake Travis High School

Additionally, PEC awarded $3,000 scholarships to adult members Erika Brown and Nancie Wolf.

Members interested in learning more about PEC’s scholarship program can find details and more information at www.pec.coop/scholarship.

