Subscribe
Hays CISD Class of 2024 Senior Walks
Buda, Community, Education, Hays County, Kyle, News
Staff Report on
May 22, 2024
Hays CISD Class of 2024 Senior Walks

Soon-to-be Hays High School graduates of the Class of 2024 toured elementary and middle school campuses district-wide on Tuesday, May 14 for the annual Senior Walks. Each year, Hays CISD’s high school participate in this heartwarming event, allowing graduating seniors to take one last symbolic walk through the halls of the elementary and middle school campuses they once attended years ago. This year’s Hays High senior walks featured two routes that visited Blanco Vista Elementary, Kyle E...

Wimberley High School seniors graduate
Community, Education, Main, News, Wimberley
Wimberley High School seniors graduate
Wimberley High School graduating seniors scan the crowd for family and friends at the ceremony held on Friday, May 17, at Strahan Arena in San Marcos....
May 22, 2024
Most Read
Micro high school to open in Dripping Springs
Dripping Springs, Education...
Micro high school to open in Dripping Springs
‘Life really is a buffet of opportunity and options and there's really so many ways to be successful in life.’
By Megan Navarro 
May 15, 2024
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Families will have another option for their student’s education with a new micro high school opening in Dripping Springs for the up...
Former Buda Chamber president pleads to federal charges
Buda, Hays County...
Former Buda Chamber president pleads to federal charges
By By Ashley Kontnier publisher@haysfreepress.com 
May 10, 2024
On March 5, 2024, former Buda Chamber of Commerce Board president Mina Colin Strother pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering in the U...
Wimberley elects new mayor, council members
News, thenewsdispatch...
Wimberley elects new mayor, council members
By Staff Report 
May 6, 2024
WIMBERLEY — Jim Chiles, Bo Bowman and Robert Clark are the newest members of Wimberley City Council after the election held on May 4, according to uno...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.