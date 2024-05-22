Kyle native serves aboard U.S. Navy floating airport

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN — Petty Officer 2nd Class Esperanza Raynaga, a native of Kyle, serves in Japan aboard the self-contained mobile airport and the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan.

Equipped with a full flight deck and more than 60 aircraft, including attack fighter jets and helicopters, aircraft carriers are one of the largest warships in the world.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Kyle, according to Raynaga, who graduated from Lehman High School in 2018.

“I learned that you don’t have to be stuck in one environment,” said Raynaga. “Just because something bad is happening around you, doesn’t mean you can’t make something good out of it.”

Raynaga joined the Navy six years ago. Today, she serves as an operations specialist: “I joined the Navy to have a better life for myself and for my family to see that you can accomplish anything you put your mind to,” she said.

Aircraft carriers are the centerpiece of America’s Naval forces. For more than 100 years, they have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and maintained enduring commitments worldwide, according to a news release.

According to Navy officials, aircraft carriers are versatile and have unique mission capabilities that make them a more strategic asset for the Navy than fixed-site bases. They are often the first response in a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans. In addition, no other weapon system can deploy and operate forward with a full-sized aircraft carrier’s speed, endurance, agility and combat capability of its air wing.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the U.S. is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America, the release continued.

Raynaga serves in Japan as part of the forward-deployed naval forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.

“We will earn and reinforce the trust and confidence of the American people every day,” said Admiral Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations. “Together we will deliver the Navy the nation needs.”

Raynaga shared that she has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during her time in military service, which is something that she takes pride in.

“I am most proud of being able to drive a billion-dollar ship before I even got a driver’s license,” said Raynaga. “Serving in the Navy means I didn’t get stuck in one spot. I was able to prove myself and enjoy my life as I can.”

She also shared that she is grateful to her family for making her career possible.

“I would like to thank my grandpa, Armando,” said Raynaga. “He always supported me and loved me. I would also like to thank my grandma, Josephina. She showed me that I can be independent and that I can be anything that I want.”