Wimberley Texans
Wimberley Texan Tennis competes at State
Three Wimberley High School doubles tennis teams competed at the 4A State Tennis tournament on Thursday, May 16 in San Antonio. In girls doubles, Kate and Kennedy Carson won their state quarterfinal match over a team from Center High School, but fell in the state semifinals to a Canyon Randall team, finishing as state bronze medalists. In mixed doubles, the duos of Gwen Pierce/Marcus Gonzales and Emily Stoian/Branton Kirchner both lost in competitive matches in the state quarterfinals. Five of t...