Teacher paints mural at Pfluger Elementary
Jody Nix, an art teacher at Pfluger Elementary School, paints a project to help beautify the windows overlooking the campus library. Nix’s project was a labor of love where she drew inspiration from the various artists her students have studied during the course of the school year. From Vincent Van Gogh to Claude Monet, Frida Kahlo, Pablo Picasso, Piet Mondrian and more, Nix put her own personal touch on recreating some of the most famous works of visual art in the world.