Escobar, Mendoza win primary run-off
Brittany Kelley on
May 31, 2024
HAYS COUNTY — Democratic candidates Jennifer M. Escobar and J.R. Mendoza have won ballet seats for their respective races in November, according to unofficial polls.

 

The run-off election was held on May 28, following the primary election on March 5.

 

Jennifer Escobar

In the race for Tax Assessor-Collector, Escobar garnered 1,475 votes (50.90%), while her opponent, Jessica Sanchez had 1,423 votes (49.10%).

 

According to her campaign website, Escobar has more than 20 years of experie...

Hays County to collect old tires
KYLE -- Those wanting to get rid of their old tires are in luck as The Hays County Environmental Task Force led by the Hays County Criminal District A...
May 1, 2024
Micro high school to open in Dripping Springs
‘Life really is a buffet of opportunity and options and there's really so many ways to be successful in life.’
By Megan Navarro 
May 15, 2024
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Families will have another option for their student’s education with a new micro high school opening in Dripping Springs for the up...
Frost Bank breaks ground in Kyle
May 22, 2024
Prominent members from Frost Bank, and Julie Snyder of the Kyle Chamber of Commerce, break ground on the first Austin expansion on May 14. “We’re exci...
Local Hays County franchise owner prioritizes giving back
Women-owned business
By Megan Navarro 
May 22, 2024
HAYS COUNTY    —  Eleven years ago, Sarah Ross knew that she wanted to take a step back from corporate America and enter into the world of owning her ...
