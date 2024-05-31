Escobar, Mendoza win primary run-off

HAYS COUNTY — Democratic candidates Jennifer M. Escobar and J.R. Mendoza have won ballet seats for their respective races in November, according to unofficial polls.

The run-off election was held on May 28, following the primary election on March 5.

In the race for Tax Assessor-Collector, Escobar garnered 1,475 votes (50.90%), while her opponent, Jessica Sanchez had 1,423 votes (49.10%).

According to her campaign website, Escobar has more than 20 years of experie...