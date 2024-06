Blue Hole Regional Park is undergoing improvements to its hiking and biking trails. While sections of the trail will be closed through the end of August, the Wimberley Parks and Recreation Department encourages the public to try alternative routes. The red trail (Hike and Bike Trail) will have certain sections closed intermittently as work progresses along different parts of the trail. To navigate around these closures, the city suggests utilizing the green, brown and pink trails as alternative routes. MAP COURTESY OF WIMBERLEY PARKS AND RECREATION

Blue Hole Regional park undergoing improvements on hiking, biking trail WIMBERLEY — The hiking and biking trail at Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley is undergoing improvements to make it accessible, sustainable and safe for all visitors.