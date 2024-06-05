Subscribe
Buda Area Chamber of Commerce appoints executive director
Graphic by Barton Publications
Buda, News
Staff Report on
June 5, 2024
Buda Area Chamber of Commerce appoints executive director

Monica Davidson

Monica Davidson has been appointed as the executive director of the Buda Area Chamber of Commerce, effective immediately.

Davidson is a third-generation Buda resident, a Hays High School graduate and currently serves as a city council member.

“Monica has a history of growing organizations and with the recent sale of her business, she became available to step into this role. The time was just right,” said chairman Jim Collins.

“She is providing the leadership we have been looking for and we are excited to have such a strong candidate with local ties and knowledge,” said chamber treasurer, Susan McNeight.

“I am honored to have been chosen to lead my hometown chamber. What a full circle moment: growing up here, starting my own family here, starting and exiting from two businesses here and now getting the opportunity to support fellow business owners and friends in the community I love is a true blessing,” said Davidson. “I look forward to meeting the existing members and helping grow the organization for the betterment of Buda.”

The chamber provides network opportunities, supports the community, as well as aids in member growth.

Former Buda chamber employee arrested
Buda, Community, Main, News
Former Buda chamber employee arrested
BUDA — On Jan. 26, Kermit “K.C.” Watson, former director of operations for the Buda Area Chamber of Commerce, was arrested for credit/debit card abuse...
February 14, 2024
Most Read
Frost Bank breaks ground in Kyle
Business, Kyle...
Frost Bank breaks ground in Kyle
May 22, 2024
Prominent members from Frost Bank, and Julie Snyder of the Kyle Chamber of Commerce, break ground on the first Austin expansion on May 14. “We’re exci...
Teacher paints mural at Pfluger Elementary
Community, Hays County...
Teacher paints mural at Pfluger Elementary
May 29, 2024
Jody Nix, an art teacher at Pfluger Elementary School, paints a project to help beautify the windows overlooking the campus library. Nix’s project was...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.