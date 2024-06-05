Buda Area Chamber of Commerce appoints executive director

Monica Davidson has been appointed as the executive director of the Buda Area Chamber of Commerce, effective immediately.

Davidson is a third-generation Buda resident, a Hays High School graduate and currently serves as a city council member.

“Monica has a history of growing organizations and with the recent sale of her business, she became available to step into this role. The time was just right,” said chairman Jim Collins.

“She is providing the leadership we have been looking for and we are excited to have such a strong candidate with local ties and knowledge,” said chamber treasurer, Susan McNeight.

“I am honored to have been chosen to lead my hometown chamber. What a full circle moment: growing up here, starting my own family here, starting and exiting from two businesses here and now getting the opportunity to support fellow business owners and friends in the community I love is a true blessing,” said Davidson. “I look forward to meeting the existing members and helping grow the organization for the betterment of Buda.”

The chamber provides network opportunities, supports the community, as well as aids in member growth.