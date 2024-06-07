Subscribe
Brown sentenced to life for sexual abuse of a child
Hays County, News
Staff Report on
June 7, 2024
SAN MARCOS — Andrew Brown, 38, was sentenced to life in prison by 207th District Court Judge Tracie Wright-Reneau on June 6.

 

On Jan. 26, Brown was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 years of age. Evidence presented showed that while caring for the child of a family friend, the defendant sexually abused the 8-year-old child for more than a year.

 

Brown, a real estate agent and a cheer coach, was previously released on bond prior to the conviction. After,...

