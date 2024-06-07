Subscribe
Hays County to begin RM 3237 intersection safety improvements
Construction for the RM 3237 intersection safety improvements at Rogers Road and at Flite Acres Road will begin on June 10. (MAP COURTESY OF HAYS COUNTY)
June 7, 2024
Hays County to begin RM 3237 intersection safety improvements

WIMBERLEY — Construction for the RM 3237 intersection safety improvements at Rogers Road and at Flite Acres Road will begin on June 10.

With $5.1 million in construction funding from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the 2016 Road Bond Program funding project development costs, the intersection safety improvements consist of widening RM 3237 at Rogers Road and Flite Acres Road to add shoulders and accommodate new turn lanes. They will also widen existing travel lanes on Rogers Road and Flite Acres Road at RM 3237 within construction limits.

“This project is the first of several phases of improvements planned for RM 3237 in an effort to make our roads safer,” said Precinct 3 Hays County Commissioner Lon Shell. “Of course, this would not be possible without the support of TxDOT and we appreciate our partnership on these much-needed safety improvements.”

At construction start, the westbound (northern) travel lanes of RM 3237 at Rogers Road, and at Flite Acres Road within construction limits, will be closed to accommodate construction and traffic will be shifted to the eastbound (southern) lane, which will operate as a two-way road with one-lane in each direction.

The project team consists of the following: American Structurepoint, Inc., design engineer; Lone Star Sitework, LLC, contractor; and the Texas Department of Transportation, construction engineering inspection.

The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2025.

