Subscribe
Kyle Police Department welcomes new emergency management coordinator
James Johnson was named the new emergency management coordinator at the Kyle Police Department. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CITY OF KYLE)
Kyle, Main, News
Staff Report on
June 11, 2024
Kyle Police Department welcomes new emergency management coordinator

KYLE — The Kyle Police Department selected James Johnson as the new Emergency Management Coordinator. He assumed the position on Monday, June 10.

Johnson is a public safety professional with over three decades of experience in public safety and emergency management. Most recently, he served as the assistant vice president for campus safety at the University of Texas at Austin.
“I am humbled to have this opportunity to serve the citizens of Kyle as the new emergency management coordinator.” Johnson said. “Through a collaborative effort with city departments, businesses, and the community, we will develop and deliver an unrivaled emergency management program, geared to be efficient and forward-leaning, with the primary focus on conveying superior service to our community during times of crisis.”
Johnson’s office is out of the Emergency Operations Center located in the Kyle Public Safety Center at 1700 Kohler’s Crossing. His responsibilities include leadership in the development, implementation and supervision of the city’s emergency plan, policies and programs.
Summer Fun in the Sun
Buda, Kyle, Main, News
Summer Fun in the Sun
[tecnavia_gallery slug = '(summer-fun-sun)' view = 'carousel'] - No ( )
June 5, 2024
Wimberley 4H hosts Memorial Day Rodeo
Community, News, Wimberley
Wimberley 4H hosts Memorial Day Rodeo
Wimberley’s annual Memorial Day Rodeo, benefitting Wimberley 4H, was held at the Wimberley VFW on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26. [tecnavia_galle...
May 29, 2024
Most Read
Brown sentenced to life for sexual abuse of a child
Hays County, News
Brown sentenced to life for sexual abuse of a child
By Staff Report 
June 7, 2024
SAN MARCOS — Andrew Brown, 38, was sentenced to life in prison by 207th District Court Judge Tracie Wright-Reneau on June 6. On Jan. 26, Brown was fou...
Frost Bank breaks ground in Kyle
Business, Kyle...
Frost Bank breaks ground in Kyle
May 22, 2024
Prominent members from Frost Bank, and Julie Snyder of the Kyle Chamber of Commerce, break ground on the first Austin expansion on May 14. “We’re exci...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.