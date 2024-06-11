Kyle Police Department welcomes new emergency management coordinator

KYLE — The Kyle Police Department selected James Johnson as the new Emergency Management Coordinator. He assumed the position on Monday, June 10.

Johnson is a public safety professional with over three decades of experience in public safety and emergency management. Most recently, he served as the assistant vice president for campus safety at the University of Texas at Austin.

“I am humbled to have this opportunity to serve the citizens of Kyle as the new emergency management coordinator.” Johnson said. “Through a collaborative effort with city departments, businesses, and the community, we will develop and deliver an unrivaled emergency management program, geared to be efficient and forward-leaning, with the primary focus on conveying superior service to our community during times of crisis.”

Johnson’s office is out of the Emergency Operations Center located in the Kyle Public Safety Center at 1700 Kohler’s Crossing. His responsibilities include leadership in the development, implementation and supervision of the city’s emergency plan, policies and programs.