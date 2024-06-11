St. David’s Foundation announces new funding opportunities

Up to $18M in grants open to Central Texas organizations

AUSTIN — St. David’s Foundation announced two new funding opportunities to support organizations engaging in fostering healthier communities and increasing access to health care in Central Texas. The Community Driven Change and We All Benefit open calls will provide one-time, unrestricted grants to eligible organizations, including previous, current and new grantees.

The Community Driven Change open call, awarding up to $10 million, is focused on elevating organizations engaging community members in decision making and leadership to foster healthier communities in Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson counties. This call is centered in the foundation’s belief that addressing social and environmental conditions for generational change in historically marginalized communities requires those closest to the issues to help create and implement solutions, according to a news release. Eligible organizations must have an annual operating budget of at least $250,000 and demonstrate evidence in engaging community members to effectively support individuals and families to improve their health and wellness.

The We All Benefit open call, awarding up to $8 million, will seek to increase access to quality, responsive care by supporting organizations or collaboratives currently enrolling eligible Central Texans in health insurance benefits (e.g. Medicaid, CHIP, ACA) or otherwise supporting individuals, the community, or organizations in the eligibility determination and enrollment process through outreach, education, or training. This open call is in response to the recent Medicaid disenrollment, which has resulted in the loss of health insurance for hundreds of thousands of Central Texans, many of whom are children, the release continued.

“These open calls align with our 2024-2030 strategic plan, Pathways to Health Equity, and have been informed by conversations with our community and grant partners to address our region’s needs,” said Edward Burger, Ph.D., president and CEO of St. David’s Foundation. “These funding opportunities demonstrate the evolution of our grantmaking efforts to ensure that our investments are impactful and offer a more equitable process as we expand and deepen our working relationships to advance health equity.”

Organizations interested in applying for either funding opportunity are invited to submit an initial Letter of Intent (LOI) by June 28. Organizations meeting funding requirements will be invited to participate in a streamlined application process. Applications are due on Aug. 9.