Buda releases 695+ acres in Sunfield from ETJ

BUDA — Buda City Council voted on June 4 to release 695.648 acres of undeveloped land in the Sunfield development from the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ).

Following the passage of Senate Bill 2038 (88th Texas Legislature), 2428 Partners L.P. voluntarily petitioned the city of Buda to separate from the city’s ETJ — an area buffering a city where limited development requirements apply — for the undeveloped portions only. The new agreement is mutually beneficial to the city of Buda, 2428 Partners, the Sunfield developer and the community at large, as this decision allows for all parties to keep up with the rapid growth of the area, according to the city.

The Sunfield development is not within the city limits but is currently part of the ETJ. Sunfield is under the authority of the Sunfield Municipal Utility Districts and this agreement will not have any municipal tax implications for current Sunfield residents.

2428 Partners has accepted the terms of a cost-sharing agreement, negotiated with the city of Buda, where they will contribute $3 million to the completion of the East Main Street Expansion Project. This allows infrastructure near Sunfield to be completed on a timeline matching the rapid residential development.

The East Main Street Expansion Project is a part of the city’s comprehensive plans and the Transportation Mobility Master Plan and it has an estimated cost of $9.8 million. The project aims to improve the area of Main Street between Firecracker Drive and IH-35. It will include additional motor lanes and shared-use pedestrian/bike paths. The goal of this project is to reduce traffic, allow for better access to the growing commercial center along the east side of Buda and improve access to IH-35 and SH 45.

The city of Buda will not receive permit fees for plats, site plans or construction plan sets for future development within the subject areas as it is removed from the ETJ. The agreement allows for the remaining undeveloped portion of Sunfield to be developed under the Hays County development guidelines, while still following the current Sunfield land use plan.

For additional information regarding this project and others, visit www.budatx.gov. To read the full resolution regarding the ETJ release, and other agenda documents, visit www.budatx.gov/390/City-Council-Board-Commission-Meetings–.