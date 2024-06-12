Subscribe
Fourteen cadets graduate from Hays CISD CTE Firefighter Program
June 12, 2024
Fourteen cadets graduate from Hays CISD CTE Firefighter Program

Fourteen cadets graduated from the Hays CISD Career & Technical Education Firefighter Program in partnership with Emergency Services District 5 in Kyle. The students from all three high schools in Hays CISD have completed two years of rigorous firefighter courses, equipping them with the knowledge of fire safety regulations, incident reporting and proper use of firefighting equipment.

Hays County, Main, News
