Hays County Commissioners Court honors Juneteenth with proclamation

At its June 4 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court declared June 2024 as Hays County Month Long Celebration of Juneteenth. The 19th Day of June, or Juneteenth, became a day of jubilation and liberation for Texas slaves and today is the oldest known celebration of the ending of slavery in the nation, according to Hays County.