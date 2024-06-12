Subscribe
Kyle City Council struggles to agree on community project
Graphic by Barton Publications
Kyle, Main, News
Brittany Kelley on
June 12, 2024
Kyle City Council struggles to agree on community project
“Our eyes were bigger than our pocket books,' said council member Robert Rizo, 'We have to take a step back and figure out what we really need; what our needs [are] and how do we want to move forward as a city.”

KYLE — Kyle City Council members spent nearly three hours discussing and advocating for what each individual believed the community amenity project should be prior to voting to approve a new project proposal.

Over the past several fiscal years, council has identified community needs for a Sportsplex, recreation center, space for older adults and more in multiple visioning workshops. One of the most prominent projects has been the intimately discussed community center, which would feature some o...

City of Kyle asks for sidewalk feedback
Kyle, Main, News
City of Kyle asks for sidewalk feedback
KYLE — The city of Kyle hosted two open houses, held at Kyle city hall and Lehman High School, on June 6 to allow community members to give feedback o...
June 12, 2024
Summer Fun in the Sun
Buda, Kyle, Main, News
Summer Fun in the Sun
[tecnavia_gallery slug = '(summer-fun-sun)' view = 'carousel'] - No ( )
June 5, 2024
Most Read
Brown sentenced to life for sexual abuse of a child
Hays County, News
Brown sentenced to life for sexual abuse of a child
By Staff Report 
June 7, 2024
SAN MARCOS — Andrew Brown, 38, was sentenced to life in prison by 207th District Court Judge Tracie Wright-Reneau on June 6. On Jan. 26, Brown was fou...
Teacher paints mural at Pfluger Elementary
Community, Hays County...
Teacher paints mural at Pfluger Elementary
May 29, 2024
Jody Nix, an art teacher at Pfluger Elementary School, paints a project to help beautify the windows overlooking the campus library. Nix’s project was...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.