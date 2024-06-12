Kyle City Council struggles to agree on community project

“Our eyes were bigger than our pocket books,' said council member Robert Rizo, 'We have to take a step back and figure out what we really need; what our needs [are] and how do we want to move forward as a city.”

KYLE — Kyle City Council members spent nearly three hours discussing and advocating for what each individual believed the community amenity project should be prior to voting to approve a new project proposal.

Over the past several fiscal years, council has identified community needs for a Sportsplex, recreation center, space for older adults and more in multiple visioning workshops. One of the most prominent projects has been the intimately discussed community center, which would feature some o...