Subscribe
Kyle Police Department seeks information on additional suspects in suspicious activity call
Graphic by Barton Publications
Breaking News, Kyle, Main, News
Staff Report on
June 18, 2024
Kyle Police Department seeks information on additional suspects in suspicious activity call

KYLE – The Kyle Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance throughout the investigation of a suspicious activity call.

At approximately 3:46 a.m. on Monday, June 17, the Kyle Police Department responded to a report of suspicious activity made by a concerned citizen at Wren Lane and Robin’s Nest Lane. Upon arrival, officers encountered a group of juveniles who fled the scene of a broken-down vehicle in the middle of the road.

Following a pursuit on foot, four of the six juveniles, three females and one male, were detained.

During the arrest, officers found that the young male detainee had a stolen handgun in his possession. The Kyle Police Department and Hays County Sheriff’s Office conducted searches of the area to locate the additional two males that fled the scene. These searches led to the discovery of a white van belonging to one of the teenagers, which contained several burglary tools and another stolen handgun.

Efforts to locate the remaining two male adolescents involved in the incident are underway. The Kyle Police Department urges anyone with information regarding their whereabouts or with relevant camera footage to contact the non-emergency line at 512-268-3232 or submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

The investigation into this incident remains active.

Of mice and women
Columns, Opinions
Of mice and women
I met Colson at the beginning of 2021. I was browsing at PetSmart and walked past the rodent cages, where I spotted this small black mouse with huge e...
June 19, 2024
Most Read
Brown sentenced to life for sexual abuse of a child
Hays County, News
Brown sentenced to life for sexual abuse of a child
By Staff Report 
June 7, 2024
SAN MARCOS — Andrew Brown, 38, was sentenced to life in prison by 207th District Court Judge Tracie Wright-Reneau on June 6. On Jan. 26, Brown was fou...
Kyle City Council struggles to agree on community project
Kyle, Main...
Kyle City Council struggles to agree on community project
“Our eyes were bigger than our pocket books,' said council member Robert Rizo, 'We have to take a step back and figure out what we really need; what our needs [are] and how do we want to move forward as a city.”
June 12, 2024
KYLE — Kyle City Council members spent nearly three hours discussing and advocating for what each individual believed the community amenity project sh...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.