Kyle Police Department seeks information on additional suspects in suspicious activity call

KYLE – The Kyle Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance throughout the investigation of a suspicious activity call.

At approximately 3:46 a.m. on Monday, June 17, the Kyle Police Department responded to a report of suspicious activity made by a concerned citizen at Wren Lane and Robin’s Nest Lane. Upon arrival, officers encountered a group of juveniles who fled the scene of a broken-down vehicle in the middle of the road.

Following a pursuit on foot, four of the six juveniles, three females and one male, were detained.

During the arrest, officers found that the young male detainee had a stolen handgun in his possession. The Kyle Police Department and Hays County Sheriff’s Office conducted searches of the area to locate the additional two males that fled the scene. These searches led to the discovery of a white van belonging to one of the teenagers, which contained several burglary tools and another stolen handgun.

Efforts to locate the remaining two male adolescents involved in the incident are underway. The Kyle Police Department urges anyone with information regarding their whereabouts or with relevant camera footage to contact the non-emergency line at 512-268-3232 or submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.

The investigation into this incident remains active.