Pedernales Electric Cooperative members reelect board directors

JOHNSON CITY — Pedernales Electric Cooperative members in districts 1, 6, and 7 have voted to reelect Milton Rister, Paul Graf and Amy Lea SJ Akers to serve on the board of directors.

District 7 includes the cities of Kyle and Buda.

PEC’s Annual Membership Meeting will take place at 9 a.m. on June 21 at the co-op’s headquarters in Johnson City, where certified election results will be announced by Survey and Ballot Systems. The meeting will highlight PEC’s accomplishments over the past year and will include remarks from CEO Julie C. Parsley and Board President and District 3 Director Mark Ekrut.

The reelected board members will be seated at the June regular PEC Board of Directors meeting, which will take place immediately after the Annual Membership Meeting.

To learn more about PEC elections and voting, and to find the map of all of the co-op’s districts, visit https://www.pec.coop/board-of-director/elections-voting/