Subscribe
Kyle Police Department investigates discharged firearm call at Dairy Queen
Graphic by Barton Publications
Breaking News, Kyle, Main, News
Staff Report on
June 19, 2024
Kyle Police Department investigates discharged firearm call at Dairy Queen

KYLE – The Kyle Police Department is investigating a discharged firearm call that occurred at the Dairy Queen in Kyle on Tuesday, June 18.

At approximately 8:58 p.m. on June 18, Kyle Police officers responded to the call at the Dairy Queen near RM 150 and the IH-35 Frontage Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered window damage believed to be caused by a pellet gun.

There were no injuries, and there are no suspects at this time. Evidence was collected from the scene for further investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 or, submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477) or online at callcrimestoppers.com.

Of mice and women
Columns, Opinions
Of mice and women
I met Colson at the beginning of 2021. I was browsing at PetSmart and walked past the rodent cages, where I spotted this small black mouse with huge e...
June 19, 2024
Most Read
Brown sentenced to life for sexual abuse of a child
Hays County, News
Brown sentenced to life for sexual abuse of a child
By Staff Report 
June 7, 2024
SAN MARCOS — Andrew Brown, 38, was sentenced to life in prison by 207th District Court Judge Tracie Wright-Reneau on June 6. On Jan. 26, Brown was fou...
Kyle City Council struggles to agree on community project
Kyle, Main...
Kyle City Council struggles to agree on community project
“Our eyes were bigger than our pocket books,' said council member Robert Rizo, 'We have to take a step back and figure out what we really need; what our needs [are] and how do we want to move forward as a city.”
June 12, 2024
KYLE — Kyle City Council members spent nearly three hours discussing and advocating for what each individual believed the community amenity project sh...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.