Kyle Police Department investigates discharged firearm call at Dairy Queen

KYLE – The Kyle Police Department is investigating a discharged firearm call that occurred at the Dairy Queen in Kyle on Tuesday, June 18.

At approximately 8:58 p.m. on June 18, Kyle Police officers responded to the call at the Dairy Queen near RM 150 and the IH-35 Frontage Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered window damage believed to be caused by a pellet gun.

There were no injuries, and there are no suspects at this time. Evidence was collected from the scene for further investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 or, submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477) or online at callcrimestoppers.com.