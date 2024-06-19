Subscribe
Veteran given specially-adapted home
Brittany Kelley on
June 19, 2024
Veteran given specially-adapted home

Cpl. Sebastian Gallegos, USMC (Ret.) and his wife were presented with a home as part of the Helping a Hero 100 Homes Challenge at a homecoming ceremony on Monday, June 17. Gallegos was deployed in Sangin, Helmand Province, Afghanistan in 2010, when an IED took his right arm. After, he spent months at the San Antonio Military Medical Center. He eventually retired in 2015, receiving several decorations, such as a Purple Heart and the Navy Commendation. SPC J.P. Lane, another Helping a Hero home re...

