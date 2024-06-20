Subscribe
Former Hays County Sheriff’s Office Correction Officer Isaiah Garcia case dismissed
Isaiah Garcia
Breaking News, Hays County, Main, News, San Marcos
Brittany Kelley on
June 20, 2024
Former Hays County Sheriff’s Office Correction Officer Isaiah Garcia case dismissed

(Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, June 20)

SAN MARCOS — At a hearing on June 20, 2024, the state of Texas dismissed the deadly misconduct case of former Hays County Sheriff Office Corrections Officer Isaiah Garcia, who’s actions allegedly led to the death of Joshua Wright.

According to an investigation conducted by the Wright family’s attorneys, on Dec. 11, 2022, Joshua was experiencing a medical emergency at the Hays County Jail, where he was being held...

Wimberley softball players receive awards
Community, Dripping Springs Tigers, News, Sports, Wimberley
Wimberley softball players receive awards
WIMBERLEY — The Lady Texans softball season ended with a Bi-District loss to Gonzales after finishing in third place in 4A Region IV District 27. Wimb...
June 19, 2024
Coffee shop has new look in Dripping Springs
Business, Dripping Springs, Main, News
Coffee shop has new look in Dripping Springs
Le Muse Coffee and Wine Bar celebrates the opening of its new location on June 14, with a ribbon cutting. The shop was previously located off of Wynnp...
June 19, 2024
Snakes, lizards and rabbits, oh my!
Community, Dripping Springs, Main, News
Snakes, lizards and rabbits, oh my!
Reptile and exotic animal lovers of all ages spent the weekend at Dripping Springs Ranch Park for the Drippin Dragons Reptile and Exotic Pet Expo, hel...
June 19, 2024
TxDOT looks at possible US 290 expansion
Dripping Springs, Main, News
TxDOT looks at possible US 290 expansion
DRIPPING SPRINGS — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is conducting an environmental study to evaluate long-term safety and mobility solut...
June 19, 2024
Most Read
Brown sentenced to life for sexual abuse of a child
Hays County, News
Brown sentenced to life for sexual abuse of a child
By Staff Report 
June 7, 2024
SAN MARCOS — Andrew Brown, 38, was sentenced to life in prison by 207th District Court Judge Tracie Wright-Reneau on June 6. On Jan. 26, Brown was fou...
Kyle City Council struggles to agree on community project
Kyle, Main...
Kyle City Council struggles to agree on community project
“Our eyes were bigger than our pocket books,' said council member Robert Rizo, 'We have to take a step back and figure out what we really need; what our needs [are] and how do we want to move forward as a city.”
June 12, 2024
KYLE — Kyle City Council members spent nearly three hours discussing and advocating for what each individual believed the community amenity project sh...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.