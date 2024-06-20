Former Hays County Sheriff’s Office Correction Officer Isaiah Garcia case dismissed

(Editor’s Note: This story was updated at 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, June 20)

SAN MARCOS — At a hearing on June 20, 2024, the state of Texas dismissed the deadly misconduct case of former Hays County Sheriff Office Corrections Officer Isaiah Garcia, who’s actions allegedly led to the death of Joshua Wright.

According to an investigation conducted by the Wright family’s attorneys, on Dec. 11, 2022, Joshua was experiencing a medical emergency at the Hays County Jail, where he was being held...