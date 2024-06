Dripping Springs ISD breaks ground on sixth elementary school

The Dripping Springs High School Hi-Steppers and cheerleaders pose for a photo with the Dripping Springs ISD Board of Trustees at the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, June 18 for the sixth elementary school in the district. Located on the western edge of the Headwaters neighborhood off Mira Vista Drive, the school will accommodate 850 students in grades Pre-K through fifth grade.