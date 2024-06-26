Community members visit local booths at the Pride of Dripping Springs Fest on June 22. PHOTOS BY BRITTANY KELLEY Community, Dripping Springs, News Staff Report on June 26, 2024 Dripping Springs is PRIDEful Drag Queen Kitty Von Quim reads books of inclusion and acceptance to children at the Pride of Dripping Springs celebration on June 22. PHOTOS BY BRITTANY KELLEYCommunity members visit local booths at the Pride of Dripping Springs Fest on June 22. PHOTOS BY BRITTANY KELLEYThe Eastes family pauses for a smile while enjoying vendor booths at the fourth annual event on June 22. PHOTOS BY BRITTANY KELLEYTantalizing Tumblers co-owner Salamander Newton poses next to the business’s booth. PHOTOS BY BRITTANY KELLEYLeah W., left, and Sherri Conner volunteer at the event by handing out free SWAG bags. PHOTOS BY BRITTANY KELLEY