Dripping Springs is PRIDEful
Community members visit local booths at the Pride of Dripping Springs Fest on June 22. PHOTOS BY BRITTANY KELLEY
June 26, 2024
  • Drag Queen Kitty Von Quim reads books of inclusion and acceptance to children at the Pride of Dripping Springs celebration on June 22. PHOTOS BY BRITTANY KELLEY

  • Community members visit local booths at the Pride of Dripping Springs Fest on June 22. PHOTOS BY BRITTANY KELLEY

  • The Eastes family pauses for a smile while enjoying vendor booths at the fourth annual event on June 22. PHOTOS BY BRITTANY KELLEY

  • Tantalizing Tumblers co-owner Salamander Newton poses next to the business’s booth. PHOTOS BY BRITTANY KELLEY

  • Leah W., left, and Sherri Conner volunteer at the event by handing out free SWAG bags. PHOTOS BY BRITTANY KELLEY

