Dripping Springs is PRIDEful

Drag Queen Kitty Von Quim reads books of inclusion and acceptance to children at the Pride of Dripping Springs celebration on June 22. PHOTOS BY BRITTANY KELLEY

Community members visit local booths at the Pride of Dripping Springs Fest on June 22. PHOTOS BY BRITTANY KELLEY

The Eastes family pauses for a smile while enjoying vendor booths at the fourth annual event on June 22. PHOTOS BY BRITTANY KELLEY

Tantalizing Tumblers co-owner Salamander Newton poses next to the business’s booth. PHOTOS BY BRITTANY KELLEY