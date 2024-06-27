Subscribe
Hays County SWAT apprehends suspect wanted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon
Raymond Banda, 52, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on June 27.
June 27, 2024
Hays County SWAT apprehends suspect wanted for aggravated assault with deadly weapon

WIMBERLEY — Raymond Banda, 52, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the Hays County SWAT Team conducted a warrant service at the 4000 block of Ledgerock Road in Wimberley at approximately 3 a.m. on June 27.

A carefully planned operation was executed to ensure the safety of all involved, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. Banda was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held in the Hays County Jail on the following charges:

  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon F2
  • Terroristic threat family member/household MA
  • Motion to revoke probation (Brown County) MB

This investigation is still active and more charges may follow.

Those who have additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-324-TIPS (8477) or by submitting at tip online at www.CallCrimeStoppers.com or by using the P3 Tips app on a smartphone.

