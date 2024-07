PHOTO COURTESY OF AMANDA MIYAMOTO, DRIPPING SPRINGS CHAMBER OF COMMERCE Mayor Bill Foulds, council member Sherrie Parks and Deputy City Administrator Ginger Faught, along with other representatives from the city and chamber pose for a photo before cutting the ribbon for the new Development Services Building on Friday, June 28.

Dripping Springs cuts ribbon on Development Services Building Staff Report DRIPPING SPRINGS — On Friday, June 28, the city of Dripping Springs and the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Development Services Building.