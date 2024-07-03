Subscribe
Dripping Springs High School World Schools Debate Team places fifth at nationals
PHOTO COURTESY OF DRIPPING SPRINGS ISD The Dripping Springs High School World Schools Debate team of Jackson Berthelsen, Colton De Los Santos, Liam Ianiro, Will McAdams and Alexander Seshan tied for fifth at the National Speech & Debate Tournament held in Des Moines, Iowa.
July 3, 2024
Dripping Springs High School World Schools Debate Team places fifth at nationals

DRIPPING SPRINGS The Dripping Springs High School World Schools Debate team tied for fifth at the National Speech & Debate Tournament held June 16-21 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Competing under the name Heart of Texas Gold, the student team of Jackson Berthelsen, Colton De Los Santos, Liam Ianiro, Will McAdams and Alexander Seshan advanced to round 11 of 13 to record the highest nationals finish in school history in a main event. A total of 198 teams competed, representing all 50 states and seven countries. The students qualified for nationals after competing at the Heart of Texas District Tournament in March.

World Schools Debate is a three-on-three format. Teams are assigned one of two sides in each round — either the government team proposing the motion or the opposition team advocating the rejection of the motion. Debaters present their position on a topic, refute their opponents and respond to questions throughout the course of the debate.

