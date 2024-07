Hays CISD Clothes Closet seeks community donations

By Brittany Kelley KYLE — Hays CISD trustee Esperanza Orosco began the original Clothes Closet in her classroom in the late 2000s. Little did she know that more than a decade later, she would be aiding more than 1,000 children each year with donations. Now, the organization is asking for community help to provide children with clothes during the summer heat.