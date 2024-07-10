Buda acquires 30 acres east of IH-35

Land to be used for park site

BUDA — On Friday, June 28, the city of Buda staff finalized a deal to acquire approximately 30 acres of land on the east side of IH-35 for the future Eastside Park.

The land is located off Hillside Terrace, adjacent to the Green Meadows subdivision. Of the $6.1 million purchase price, Hays County contributed $2 million in funding through the 2020 Parks and Open Space Bond and the city of Buda contributed funds from Proposition B of the 2021 General Obligation Bond. Prop B was specifically dedicated to park infrastructure and the Eastside Park land acquisition was one of the projects presented to voters in the 2021 bond election.

The acquisition expands the number of public parks in Buda to meet the area’s growth and recreation needs, in accordance with the 2021 Parks Master Plan Goal 3, according to a city news release. The 2021 Parks Master Plan included the creation of Eastside Park, which the 30-acre acquisition helps to achieve. The Parks Master Plan was created with key input from residents and city stakeholders to determine the community’s collective priorities for park facilities, recreational options and places for the community to gather.

The next steps for the future park site include public deliberations and outreach to determine how the city can use the land to best serve Buda residents and how to fund any improvements.

There is no official timeline for the project at this time.

For more information about the 2021 bond projects, visit www.budabonds.com.