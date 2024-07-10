Subscribe
Star-spangled Wimberley
PHOTOS COURTESY OF LANCE WINTER
Community, News, Wimberley
Staff Report on
July 10, 2024
Star-spangled Wimberley

  • PHOTOS COURTESY OF LANCE WINTER

  • Members of the Jacob’s Well Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution wave as they ride down the street, decked out in red, white and blue. PHOTOS COURTESY OF LANCE WINTER

  • Christy Degenhart, left, and Sam Acker smile while riding on the Wimberley Ace float. The Wimberley Ace float won first place for Most Patriotic Entry. PHOTOS COURTESY OF LANCE WINTER

  • The Wimberley Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual July 4th parade last Thursday. The parade featured 100 entries. It started at Wimberley High School down FM 2325 to RR 12 through Wimberley Square, ending on Stillwater. PHOTOS COURTESY OF LANCE WINTER

Dripping Springs celebrates Independence Day
Community, Dripping Springs, News
Dripping Springs celebrates Independence Day
Dripping Springs Fire in the Sky, an annual fireworks show hosted by Carrie Isaac for Texas, was held Thursday, July 4 at Hog Heaven Sporting Club in ...
July 10, 2024
Most Read
Hays County district clerk resigns from office
Breaking News, Hays County...
Hays County district clerk resigns from office
By Staff Report 
July 5, 2024
HAYS COUNTY -- Hays County District Clerk Avrey Anderson Sr. submitted his resignation on Friday, July 5. This comes on the heels of a lawsuit and sub...
Kyle Police arrests suspect following shooting at 7/11
Breaking News, Kyle...
Kyle Police arrests suspect following shooting at 7/11
By Staff Report 
July 2, 2024
KYLE –– At approximately 4:53 p.m. on Monday, July 1, the Kyle Police Department responded to a call for a shooting at the 7/11 located at 20925 IH-35...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.