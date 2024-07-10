Subscribe
Wimberley Rodeo excites attendees of all ages
The crowd enjoys a fireworks show to end the evening. PHOTOS COURTESY OF DAVE WILSON PHOTOGRAPHY
Staff Report on
July 10, 2024
  • A young cowboy practices his bull-riding form. PHOTOS COURTESY OF DAVE WILSON PHOTOGRAPHY

  • A bull rider fights to stay on for the coveted 8 seconds. PHOTOS COURTESY OF DAVE WILSON PHOTOGRAPHY

  • The crowd enjoys a fireworks show to end the evening. PHOTOS COURTESY OF DAVE WILSON PHOTOGRAPHY

  • On Friday, July 5, the Wimberley VFW Post 6441 hosted its 78th Annual VFW CPRA Rodeo at Franklin Chester Arena. Pictured, a youngster holds on tight during the mutton bustin’ event. PHOTOS COURTESY OF DAVE WILSON PHOTOGRAPHY

  • A cowboy attempts to take down a calf at the 78th Annual July 4th Rodeo. PHOTOS COURTESY OF DAVE WILSON PHOTOGRAPHY

