New EMS building to host public cornerstone ceremony

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Rambo Masonic Lodge No. 426 invites the community to attend and witness a historic Cornerstone Ceremony in commemoration of the North Hays County Emergency Services District (ESD) No. 1’s new EMS Medic 75 and Medic 74 buildings. The event will be held on at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17 at the EMS Medic 75 location at 31331 Ranch Road 12 in Dripping Springs.

North Hays County ESD No. 1 is the emergency medical services provider for the northern portion of Hays Coun...