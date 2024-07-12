Subscribe
New EMS building to host public cornerstone ceremony
GRAPHIC BY BARTON PUBLICATIONS
Dripping Springs, Hays County, Main, News
Staff Report on
July 12, 2024
New EMS building to host public cornerstone ceremony

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Rambo Masonic Lodge No. 426 invites the community to attend and witness a historic Cornerstone Ceremony in commemoration of the North Hays County Emergency Services District (ESD) No. 1’s new EMS Medic 75 and Medic 74 buildings. The event will be held on at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17 at the EMS Medic 75 location at 31331 Ranch Road 12 in Dripping Springs.

 

North Hays County ESD No. 1 is the emergency medical services provider for the northern portion of Hays Coun...

Hays County district clerk resigns from office
Breaking News, Hays County, Main, News
Hays County district clerk resigns from office
HAYS COUNTY -- Hays County District Clerk Avrey Anderson Sr. submitted his resignation on Friday, July 5. This comes on the heels of a lawsuit and sub...
July 5, 2024
Most Read
Kyle City Council votes to continue credit cards
Kyle, Main...
Kyle City Council votes to continue credit cards
Community members speak about concerns over spending
July 10, 2024
KYLE — Kyle City Council held a discussion at its July 2 meeting regarding whether city council credit cards should be eliminated. Ultimately, the car...
Hays CISD Clothes Closet seeks community donations
Community, Education...
Hays CISD Clothes Closet seeks community donations
July 3, 2024
KYLE — Hays CISD trustee Esperanza Orosco began the original Clothes Closet in her classroom in the late 2000s. Little did she know that more than a d...
e-Edition
e-Edition

haysfreepress.com
113 W. Center St.
Kyle, Texas 78640
Phone: 512-268-7862
Email: news@haysfreepress.com

Stay tuned with us

Copyright © Barton Publications. All rights reserved.