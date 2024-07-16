Hays County District Attorney responds to court livestream concerns

SAN MARCOS — Following a hung jury, the Hays County District Attorney’s Office has dropped aggravated sexual assault of a child charges amid concerns of the livestreaming of the trial proceedings by 483rd District Court Judge Tanner Neidhardt.

On Monday, July 1, Assistant District Attorney Daniel Sakaida and defense attorney Victorea Brown presented in Judge Neidhardt’s court for the trial of James Doughty, 36, who was charged with four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, as wel...