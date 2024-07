Former Wimberley pitcher Ruger Riojas headed to University of Texas

Ruger Riojas pitched for the Wimberley Texans varsity team in 2021-2022, had a 1.28 ERA and won five games in his senior year, helping the Texans win two bi-district championships. Then, he spent the last two years (2023-2024) pitching for the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners, but decided to enter the National Collegiate Athletics Associations (NCAA) transfer portal.